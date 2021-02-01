Coach Andy Reid said Watkins (calf) practiced Monday.
Watkins missed last Friday's practice after having previously logged two limited sessions, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field Monday. The wideout hasn't suited up since Week 16, but he appears to have a shot at returning for the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay.
