Moore finished his rookie campaign with 22 receptions on 33 targets for 250 receiving yards across 16 regular-season appearances. He added three rushes for 24 rushing yards and operated as a kick- and punt-returner during the 2022 season.

Moore caught five passes in back-to-back games during Weeks 11 and 12, totaling 99 receiving yards during that stretch, but he was also held without a catch in six games and had only one reception five times during the regular season. Due to his lack of targets, Moore was irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues despite Kansas City's lack of wideout depth, but he's still a core piece of the Chiefs' future and could make a sizable impact in Year 2 with Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster set for free agency this offseason. The rookie saw at least one target in each of his three playoff appearances, including a seven-target outing in the AFC Championship Game and a big touchdown in the Super Bowl.