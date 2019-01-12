Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Not suiting up Saturday

Ware (hamstring) is listed as inactive Saturday against the Colts, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

A limited practice participant during divisional-round prep, Ware did not emerge favorably from a pregame warmup and thus will miss a fourth consecutive contest. Expect Damien Williams to earn the bulk of the backfield work, which translated to 322 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns during Ware's first three absences. Further down the depth chart, Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West are on hand to spell the other Williams.

