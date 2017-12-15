Chiefs' Tamba Hali: Game-time decision Saturday
Hali (knee) was unable to practice Friday and his been deemed questionable for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Hali logged limited workloads Tuesday and Wednesday, so his absence at Friday's practice indicates he is trending in the wrong direction. However, his final status will likely depend on how his knee is feeling closer to game-time. Tanoh Kpassagnon would likely fill in at outside linebacker should Hali ultimately watch the game from the sidelines.
