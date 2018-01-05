Chiefs' Tamba Hali: Questionable for Saturday
Hali (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Hali did not play Week 17 against the Broncos as he continues to nurse a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the first half of the season. In the contests he's played, he's had a very limited role, never exceeding 30 defensive snaps in a contest. Should he be cleared to play Saturday, look for him to play in the same limited role.
