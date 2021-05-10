Hali has signed a one-day contract with the Chiefs in order to retire as a member of the organization, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hali hadn't seen action in the NFL since 2017, so it comes as no surprise to see the 37-year-old now officially hang up the cleats. The six-time All-Pro enjoyed a spectacular 12-year run in Kansas City, in which he logged the second-most sacks in team history (89.5) behind only Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas. Hali will be remembered as one of the team's all-time greatest first-round selections, having gone 20th overall back in the 2006 NFL Draft.