Suggs made four assisted tackles across three playoff appearances with the Chiefs. He notched 40 tackles (24 solo), 6.5 sacks and four fumbles (one of which he recovered) in 15 combined regular-season games with the Chiefs and Cardinals.

Suggs spent the first 14 weeks of the 2019 regular season in Arizona, but he came to a mutual agreement to part ways with the team in the interest of making a postseason run. The veteran pass rusher got his wish in Kansas City, where he quickly carved out a rotational role and contributed to the team's Super Bowl victory over San Francisco. It remains to be seen whether the 37-year-old, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, intends to continue his storied NFL career.