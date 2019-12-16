The Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers from the Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Suggs was waived by the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Suggs would "strongly consider" not reporting to any team but the Ravens, who he spent 16 seasons with. Whether Suggs reports remains to be seen, but it's a wise pickup by Kansas City. Chiefs' defensive end Alex Okafor (pectoral) is out for the season, so Suggs would provide a valuable edge rush -- 5.5 sacks over 13 games this year -- while keeping him from a fellow AFC contender.