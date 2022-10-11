Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Wharton suffered a torn ACL during Monday's 30-29 win over the Raiders, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports

Wharton is set to miss the remainder and should undergo surgery to address this injury sustained to one of his knees. The third-year defensive tackle recorded eight tackles and one sack over the first four games of the season, and his absence will leave the interior of Kansas City's defensive line short-handed behind starters Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi.