Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Absent from practice Wednesday
Kelce (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Kelce was dominant to the tune of eight catches for 98 yards through the first two quarters of Sunday's 42-34 win over the Texans, but he then sat out the entire second half after noticing concussion symptoms in the locker room at halftime. He doesn't have any recorded history of concussions since entering the NFL, which bodes well for his chances to make a quick recovery. It's nonetheless wise to view Kelce as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, considering players often have a tough time clearing the NFL's concussion protocol in less than a week. Demetrius Harris is the Chiefs' No. 2 tight end.
