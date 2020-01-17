Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Cleared to play Sunday
Kelce (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sundays' AFC Championship Game against the Titans.
Kelce's practice reps this week were limited as he managed a knee issue, but per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com the tight end declared himself "ready to roll" Friday. With that, Kelce is in line to remain a key target for QB Patrick Mahomes after going off in last weekend's 51-31 win over the Texans, hauling in 10 of his 12 targets for 134 yards and three TDs.
