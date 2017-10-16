Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Held in check versus Steelers

Kelce caught four of seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Steelers.

Kelce, who was held in check for most of the game, padded his totals with a 23-yard gain late in the fourth quarter. He tied for the team lead in targets but was unable to break loose against a speedy Pittsburgh defensive unit, falling short of five receptions for just the second time in 2017. Despite Kelce's quiet game, he is already up to 33 catches on the season, making him one of the most heavily utilized tight ends in the NFL. He will have the opportunity to bounce back Thursday against the Raiders.