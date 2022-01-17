Kelce corralled five of seven targets for 108 yards and a touchdown Sunday, adding a two-yard passing touchdown on his lone pass attempt in a 42-21 win over the Steelers.

Patrick Mahomes and Kelce were in sync as per usual, and the latter even vultured a passing touchdown for good measure. The star tight end will face a stiff test in the AFC divisional round, as the Bills have surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends all season. That said, Buffalo's premier defensive unit hasn't had to face a matchup nightmare like Kelce all season long either. He should, rightfully, register as one of the priciest tight ends to roster in DFS formats next week.