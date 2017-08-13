Play

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Returns to practice

Kelce (knee) returned to practice Sunday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Kelce missed at least a week of practice and was held out of the Chiefs' preseason opener, but there's been nothing to suggest his swollen left knee is anything more than a short-term issue. Barring a setback, he should be available for the second or third preseason game.

