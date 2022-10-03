Kelce had nine receptions (10 targets) for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-31 win over Tampa Bay.

Kelce put on a clinic against the Buccaneers' elite linebacking unit, scoring a touchdown 43 seconds into the contest while extending multiple drives with clutch receptions. The superstar tight end has lived up to that label, racking up 26 receptions, 322 yards and three touchdowns through four contests. He did appear to tweak something in the first half, but promptly returned to action a few plays later. Kelce remains Patrick Mahomes' most-trusted receiver heading into a divisional matchup against the Raiders next Monday.