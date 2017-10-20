Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Salvages night with touchdown Thursday

Kelce hauled in four of five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-30 loss to the Raiders.

Kelce's 10-yard scoring reception with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter gave the Chiefs an early 10-7 lead and served as his first touchdown since Week 4. The 28-year-old has back-to-back four-catch games, but he's generated a modest 70 receiving yards over that two-week span. The lull is likely just temporary, considering Kelce was just two yards shy of notching three 100-yard efforts in four games before the aforementioned pair of contests. He'll look to get his production back up to previous levels versus the Broncos in a Week 8 battle on Monday Night Football.