Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Solid complementary effort in win

Kelce brought in six of seven targets for 46 yards in the Chiefs' 26-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also fumbled once.

Kelce checked in second in receptions and targets behind Tyreek Hill on the afternoon, although he failed to top 50 yards for the first time since the opening week of the season. The 29-year-old was also targeted in the end zone by Patrick Mahomes but was unable to come up with what would have been his seventh touchdown of the campaign. Despite the drop in overall production, Kelce still delivered a relatively PPR-friendly performance and will look to play an even bigger role in the Week 11 Monday night showdown against the Rams in Mexico City.