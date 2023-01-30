Kelce secured seven of eight targets for 78 yards and a touchdown and committed a fumble recovered by Kansas City during the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Kelce had found production hard to come by against the Bengals defense in three prior meetings over the last two seasons, but he appeared to be on his way to a big day Sunday after amassing a 4-55-1 line in the first half. The touchdown came from 14 yards out on a fourth-down play late in the first half to extend the Chiefs' lead to 13-3 at the time, but Kelce largely was kept in check over the final two quarters. Nevertheless, he'll be set for potentially even more work than usual during the Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Eagles in two weeks' time if any of wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis), who all left Sunday's contest with injuries, remain sidelined.