Kelce caught 10 of 15 targets for 133 yards during Kansas City's 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Kelce led the Chiefs in both targets and yards Sunday, and he capped the postseason with three straight games over 100 receiving yards. Still, as the Chiefs' offensive line (sans both starting tackles) proved unable to match Tampa Bay's pass rush and protect an already-hobbled Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's ability to move the chains wasn't enough to keep the offense competitive. The normally sure handed tight end also dropped a potentially game-changing third-down pass in the first half. Still, Kelce is coming off a season in which he set the all-time tight end yardage record (1,416) while also scoring a career-high 11 touchdowns, and he's now logged three straight campaigns with over 1,200 receiving yards. He's locked in as the unquestioned top tight end for 2021 fantasy drafts, assuming there are no questions about Mahomes' health after he undergoes offseason toe surgery, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports is expected. The only question will be whether Kelce warrants a first-round selection.