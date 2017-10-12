Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Added to injury report Thursday
Hill (hamstring) was added to the Chiefs' Week 6 injury report after being listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, BJ Kissel of the team's official site reports.
It's possible that Hill tweaked his hamstring Thursday, so his status will be worth monitoring as Sunday's 4:25 ET game against the Steelers approaches. To date, Hill is averaging five catches for 71.2 yards en route to scoring three total TDs over the course of Kansas City's first five games.
