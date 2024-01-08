Hill (ankle/personal) turned 13 targets into seven receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Buffalo.

Hill suited up for the Dolphins' final game of the regular season after dealing with both physical and personal issues during the practice week. The small-framed receiver with big speed did his thing on the field, dominating the targets sans Jaylen Waddle (ankle) en route to a strong fantasy performance. Hill wraps up another monster fantasy campaign with 119 receptions for a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards while finishing in a tie with Tampa Bay's Mike Evans with 13 receiving touchdowns over 16 games. Hill's 2023 campaign will continue in the wild-card round with a road matchup against the Chiefs next Saturday.