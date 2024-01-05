Hill (ankle/personal) is in line to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill, who has been managing an ankle issue and tending to personal matters, didn't practice Thursday, but the wideout's looming return to the field Friday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday night's game against the Bills. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will reveal whether Hill approaches the contest with an injury designation or fully cleared for Week 18 action.