Hill (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Hill also had his practice reps limited last week, but he nonetheless managed to suit up against the Falcons and secure four of six targets for 65 yards. Coach Andy Reid has already announced that Patrick Mahomes will sit Week 17, and the Chiefs will almost certainly give Hill the extra week of rest as well, especially if there are any lingering concerns about his health. Kansas City has already secured the AFC's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.