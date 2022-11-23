Gay recorded 11 tackles (seven solo), including one sack, in Sundays 30-27 victory against the Chargers.
Gay saw his highest playing time of the season since Week 2, lining up on 82 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps Sunday. As a result, the third-year linebacker logged 11 tackles for the second time in 2022 while adding his second sack in as many games. After being suspended four games for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, Gay now has 48 tackles (28 solo), 2.5 sacks and three passes defended while playing all but three of his 279 snaps on defense over six games this season, and he should have a chance to play a prominent role against the Rams in Week 12.