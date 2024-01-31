Gay (neck) was given a limited designation in Kansas City's practice estimate Wednesday.
Gay is still dealing with the neck injury that held him out of the Chiefs' AFC Conference Championship Game win. The 25-year-old will now spend the next week trying to get healthy and look to return to the field for the Super Bowl.
