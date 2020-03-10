Play

The Browns released Kirksey (pectoral) on Tuesday.

Kirksey made it through two seasons of a four-year, $38 million extension, playing just nine games in that stretch after opening his career with four consecutive 16-game campaigns. A torn pectoral ended his 2019 season in September and required surgery in early October. The 27-year-old linebacker should be healthy before training camp, and his 2016-17 peak -- 286 tackles, six sacks -- ensures he'll have interest from multiple teams.

