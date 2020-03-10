Christian Kirksey: Cut by Cleveland
The Browns released Kirksey (pectoral) on Tuesday.
Kirksey made it through two seasons of a four-year, $38 million extension, playing just nine games in that stretch after opening his career with four consecutive 16-game campaigns. A torn pectoral ended his 2019 season in September and required surgery in early October. The 27-year-old linebacker should be healthy before training camp, and his 2016-17 peak -- 286 tackles, six sacks -- ensures he'll have interest from multiple teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.