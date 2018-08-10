Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Perfect in first preseason game
Vinatieri went 3-of-3 on field goal attempts in Thursday's preseason win over Seattle. He made field goals from 33, 51 and 45 yards.
Vinatieri looked in midseason form. The 46-year old could get more scoring chances this year with a healthy Andrew Luck and a Colts defense that's expected to struggle.
