Vinatieri announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.

Vinatieri hasn't suited up for a game since 2019, and he will now hang up the cleats at age 48. A four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro, in addition to holding the record for most career points scored (2,673), Vinatieri should be a lock for Hall of Fame honors.