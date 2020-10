Dulin reeled in his lone target for a 34-yard gain in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns.

Dulin only took seven snaps on offense, but he provided the Colts with one of their biggest plays of the day in the second quarter. The wideout should continue to be active week in and week out due to his contributions on special teams, but Dulin is unlikely to be featured often in three-receiver sets.