Okereke looks set to be the starting middle linebacker this season with the departure of Anthony Walker in free agency, The Athletic reports.
Zaire Franklin will move from middle lineback to strong-side linebacker as a result, though the strong-side role could be an open competition in training camp. Okereke had 72 total tackles and an interception mostly playing the weak-side role last season, so the move could boost his fantasy value.
