Colts' Chester Rogers: Has first two receptions of season
Rogers had two receptions for 21 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. He had his first two receptions of the season after missing the first five games due to a hamstring injury.
Rogers played 34 of the offense's 67 snaps and had the fourth most snaps among wide receivers. His playing time should increase as he gets back to full strength, but his upside is limited by the offense's struggles without Andrew Luck.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...