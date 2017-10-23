Rogers had two receptions for 21 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. He had his first two receptions of the season after missing the first five games due to a hamstring injury.

Rogers played 34 of the offense's 67 snaps and had the fourth most snaps among wide receivers. His playing time should increase as he gets back to full strength, but his upside is limited by the offense's struggles without Andrew Luck.

