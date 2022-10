Rogers returned three kickoffs for 64 yards and did not generate a punt return in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Chargers in Week 5.

The Browns turned to Rogers, elevated from the practice squad, to return both punts and kickoffs Sunday after Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve. Demetric Felton was inactive, and the team continues to avoid using D'Ernest Johnson as a returner. Rogers was elevated to the active roster for a second time but has yet to play on offense.