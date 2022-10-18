Rogers reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Rogers was elevated from Cleveland's practice squad for the third time in four weeks, as he once again served as the team's primary return duties with Jerome Ford (ankle) still on IR. The 28-year-old wideout averaged 21.2 yards over five kickoff returns and returned two punts for seven yards, though he did cough up a fumble on his final punt return. Rogers will now require a full spot on the Browns' active roster in order to suit up for the team again this season.