site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-chester-rogers-elevated-to-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Chester Rogers: Elevated to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rogers has been elevated to the Browns' active roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Patriots, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Along with providing depth at wide receiver, Rogers will be a candidate to return kicks for the Browns. This is the last elevation from the practice squad that he is eligible for this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 12 min read
Dave Richard
• 22 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read