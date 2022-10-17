Rogers returned five kickoffs for 106 yards, two punts for seven yards and muffed a punt return that was recovered by New England in Sunday's 38-15 loss in Week 6.

Rogers, elevated from the practice squad for the third time, played only on special teams. His muffed punt came in the fourth quarter after the Browns stopped the Patriots on a three-and-out. At the time, Cleveland was trailing by two scores (nine points) with a little under five minutes remaining. The Browns have rotated bodies as returners and seemed to have settled on Jerome Ford until an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve.