Rogers reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Rogers was elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season in Week 5, playing all eight of his snaps on special teams. The 28-year-old wideout served as the Browns' primary returner on punts and kickoffs with Jerome Ford (ankle) on IR and Demetric Felton (undisclosed) ruled inactive. Rogers has now combined for 75 return yards over two games this season, and he'll be eligible for one more elevation from Cleveland's practice squad this season.