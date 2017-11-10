Colts' Chester Rogers: Larger workload likely Week 10
Rogers could handle a larger snap count Sunday against the Steelers with Kamar Aiken (hamstring) ruled out and T.Y. Hilton (groin) questionable for the contest.
A preseason hamstring injury followed Rogers into the regular season, forcing five consecutive absences to start the year. Over the last four games, he's settled into a modest workload, but the prospect of two Colts wideouts potentially on the pine improves Rogers' chances to break out. In his two-year career, he's hauled in 24 of 40 passes for 320 yards, including six receptions of 20-plus yards.
