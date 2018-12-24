Rogers caught all seven of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Giants.

Rogers' one-yard touchdown catch with under a minute remaining was the game-winner for the Colts. The 24-year-old saw his highest target and yardage totals, along with his first touchdown, since Week 6. GIven that he hasn't been very consistent over those ten weeks, it will again be tough to rely on him Week 17 at Tennessee.