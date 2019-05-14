Leonard will require six weeks of recovery time after undergoing surgery for a left ankle injury that plagued him in 2018, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Leonard certainly didn't show the effects of a bum ankle during his rookie campaign, racking up 163 tackles (111 solo), seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions to turn in one of the better rookie seasons by a defensive player in recent history. He reportedly shed some weight this offseason and expects to play below 225 pounds for all of the 2019 campaign, which should take some more pressure off of the fixed ankle. The Colts expect Leonard will be ready for the start of training camp.