Colts' Darius Leonard: No update on Week 6 status
Coach Frank Reich had no update on Leonard (ankle) after Thursday's game against the Patriots, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Leonard has looked like a steal after the Colts picked him in the second round of April's draft, as he's made 54 tackles (38 solo) and four sacks through his first four games. The Colts Week 6 game is against the Jets, so fantasy owners in IDP settings should look for his practice status Wednesday.
