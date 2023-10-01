Buckner (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Buckner was a nonparticipant at practice all week, so it's not clear if he'll be at full strength for the game. Still, he'll be active and is a key cog in the Indy defense.
