Buckner recorded six tackles (one solo) including a sack in Saturday's 23-19 loss versus the Texans.

Over 17 games this season, Buckner recorded 81 tackles (45 solo) including eight sacks and two forced fumbles, adding a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. His tackle total was a career-high, and his production as a pass-rusher remained remarkable for a defensive tackle. Almost more impressive is that he still hasn't missed a game since 2020. He has one year remaining on his current contract and is clearly still one of the league's better interior defensive linemen.