Buckner and the Colts agreed to terms Monday on a two-year, $46 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Buckner penned a four-year, $84 million extension with Indianapolis back in 2020, when the team traded the No. 13 overall pick in that year's draft to the 49ers in exchange for his talents, and he now inks a substantial extension to remain with the team through 2026. The veteran defensive tackle tallied a career-high 81 total tackles across 17 regular-season games last season, and he's logged 8.0 sacks in back-to-back years.