Autry is listed as the starting defensive end opposite Justin Houston on Indianapolis' initial unofficial depth chart, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

After Kemoko Turay was placed on the PUP list to begin the season, the Colts will likely have a rotation on the defensive line with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Ben Banogu also getting time at defensive end. Autry will also likely get time at defensive tackle as well.