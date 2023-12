Autry (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Autry had a limited practice session Thursday sandwiched between two DNP's, but he'll suit up for Sunday's AFC South clash. His presence is particularly welcome, with Jeffery Simmons (knee) missing his second straight game and the Titans waiving Teair Tart on Saturday. Autry has a career-high 40 tackles (25 solo), including 9.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 13 games in his third year in Tennessee.