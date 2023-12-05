Autry recorded four tackles (three solo), including a sack, while also deflecting a pass and forcing a fumble in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts.

Autry was able to get to Gardner Minshew late in the second quarter, stripping the quarterback while bringing him down, a fumble that was recovered by teammate Elijah Molden. The defensive end has compiled 18 tackles, including five sacks, while deflecting four passes along with the forced fumble over six games since the Titans' Week 7 bye week.