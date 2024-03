Autry agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Texans on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Autry started his career with the Raiders before spending three seasons with the Colts followed by three with the Titans. He continues his journey across the AFC South in Houston where he projects to compete for edge reps opposite Will Anderson. The 33-year-old tallied a career-high 11.5 sacks in Tennessee during the 2023 campaign.