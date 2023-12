Autry (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Autry played a key role for the Titans' pass rush in their Week 14 win over the Dolphins, especially with Jeffery Simmons (knee) out of the contest. Autry had four tackles (three solo), including a strip sack that led to a key turnover for the Tennessee defense. He's up to a career-high 40 tackles on the year, and his nine sacks also marks a career-best that he's reached twice.