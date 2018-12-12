Inman (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Inman had emerged as a functional No. 3 option in the Indy passing game, averaging 3.8 catches for 36.2 yards in five games from Weeks 8-13. Zach Pascal then took advantage of Inman's absence during a 24-21 win over the Texans in Week 15, hauling in five of six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. Regardless of how the snaps are divided, it will be tough to rely on any Colts pass-catcher besides T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron, especially against a tough Cowboys defense in Week 15.

