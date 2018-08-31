Brissett completed eight of 12 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown while playing two drives during Thursday's preseason game in Cincinnati.

Brissett's first drive ended with a Robert Turbin fumble and the second ended with a two-yard touchdown pass to WR Zach Pascal. A high-end backup quarterback is more valuable on a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but the Colts have made it clear they'd need to be blown away by an offer to even consider trading the 24-year-old. The calculus might change next offseason when Brissett is entering the final year of his rookie contract.