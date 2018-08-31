Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Finishes preseason on high note
Brissett completed eight of 12 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown while playing two drives during Thursday's preseason game in Cincinnati.
Brissett's first drive ended with a Robert Turbin fumble and the second ended with a two-yard touchdown pass to WR Zach Pascal. A high-end backup quarterback is more valuable on a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but the Colts have made it clear they'd need to be blown away by an offer to even consider trading the 24-year-old. The calculus might change next offseason when Brissett is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Sees bulk of quarterback work Monday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Colts owner sets high bar for trade•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: To get limited first-team reps•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Likely staying in Indy•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Leads Colts to win in season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...